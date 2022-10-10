The first son and former Commander of Land Forces in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been decorated as a four-star general.

Muhoozi was pipped by his Uncle Gen Salim Saleh (Born Caleb Akandwanaho) and his wife Charlotte Nankunda Kainerugaba at a function held at Bombo Army Barracks.

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni who is also the commander of the armed forces promoted his son to the rank of General and relieved him of his duties as the Commander of Land forces after he said that UPDF can capture Nairobi, Kenya’s capital in two weeks.

He replaced him with Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, who has been commanding operation Shujja in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Museveni later apologized to Kenyans for his son’s tweets. “I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country.”

“It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries. The only available legitimate forum is the Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union or confidential interactions among us or East African Community (EAC) and African Union (AU) fora -not public comments,” he apologized.