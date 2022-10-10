President Museveni has appointed Dr. Nassan Mutembeya Tandekwire as the presidential advisor on indigenous cattle.

“I have received your letter of the 25th May 2022, regarding bringing the Qataris to Kisozi in August or September 2022, to know about the Ankole cattle,” Museveni writes in his appointment letter to the State House controller.

“By copy of this letter, I am informing our daughter, Mrs. Diana Kamuntu to co-ordinate with you to arrange for the Qataris. I however, do not want Qataris to spend their money on any of my farms. If they have the money, let them put it in Uganda Development Bank or any Bank of their choice to be borrowed at low interest rates.

“By copy of this letter, again, I designate Ambassador Dr. Rashid Semuddu as Special envoy to Qatar and I appoint Dr. Nassan Tandekiwre as Senior Presidential Advisor on indigenous cattle with a salary – personal to holder of Shs15 million.”

Dr. Nassan Tandekwire serves as the Chairperson of Vembeco Enterprise Limited and as a Consultant with over 25 years experience in the agriculture industry.

He served as the Executive Director of Masese Fisheries, Nordic African Fisheries and Uganda Manufacturers Association.

He has also served as an Adjunct Professor in the University of Virginia, as Chairperson of Aga Khan Primary School Parents Association and is a Life member of the Adult Education Association. Nassan holds a PhD in Education from the University of Virginia, USA.