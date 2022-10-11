The Uganda U23 Men’s National Team Head Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named a provisional squad of twenty nine players to start preparations for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Morocco.

The team mainly comprising of Uganda U17 and U20 graduates will enter residential camp on Wednesday 12th October 2022 at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi.

The same squad has also been lined up for the Uganda Cranes Regional Tour of Northern Uganda with the match to be played on Saturday 15th October 2022 at Pece Stadium. The U23 team will face a Northern Region Select team.

Stories Continues after ad

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Fahad Emuran- (Kibuli SS), Atugonza Tony (Buddo SS), Lukuya Kenneth-(Wakiso Giants)

Defenders: Kizito Mugweri Garvin–(Itihad FC-Egypt), Begisa James Penz – (URA FC), Onek Hillary –(BUL FC) , Kayondo Abdu Aziizi-(Real Monarchs (USA), Ssemayange Simon- (Bright Stars), Semakula Kenneth –(SC Villa), Musa Ramadhan-(FC Cincinnati-USA), Jacob Okao-(Maroons FC), Torach Rogers (Vipers SC)

Midfielders: Baligeya Simon- (URA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi – (Elite Falcons FC (UAE), Serwada Steven – (New York Red Bull-USA), Ssekaja Davies (Sc Villa)

Attackers: Abdalla Salim, (URA FC), Ssematimba Titus –(Wakiso Giants), Bogere Ivan- (SC Villa), Ssenoga Muhammed Kagawa (KCCA FC), Mugisha Rogers-(UPDF FC), Sebyala Shafik, (Express FC), Jarieko James – (Onduparaka FC), Oketch Emmanuel- (Onduparaka FC), Kamwesiga Jacob –(Arua Hills SC), Basangwa Richard -, (Wadi Degla, Egypt), Kakooza Derrick- (Valmiera FC-Latvia), Ssebuufu Frank-(Wakiso Giants FC) and Umar Kyebatala (Maroons FC).

Second Round Qualifiers:

Guinea vs Uganda

1st leg – Saturday 22nd October 2022 at 8pm (EAT)

Venue: Chamazi Stadium, Dar es Salaam-Tanzania

2nd leg – 29th October 2022: Uganda vs Guinea at St. Mary’s Kitende Stadium.