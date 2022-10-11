Over Shs 300 million worth of exciting prizes has been won in the ongoing Coca-Cola Under The Crown promotion – ‘Believe and Win UG’.

With a grand prize of winning an all-expense paid trip to watch the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, consumers have so far taken a home brand new Smartphones and Television sets from World Cup global partner Hisense, Multichoice Decoders from official broadcaster Multichoice Uganda Limited, and airtime worth over two hundred million shillings.

According to Isaac Sekasi, Business Development and Commercialization Director at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, this promotion is in line with Coca-Cola’s long history with FIFA World Cup dating back to over 60years and the company’s strong identification with sports as a unifying factor.

“Since the launch of the FIFA World Cup Under the Crown promotion, we have seen hundreds of lucky consumers purchasing our products, sending the unique code and walking away with prizes. The campaign runs until November, and I must assure Ugandans that there are still lots of prizes to be won. Grab yourself a Coca-Cola today and be part of the winners. Also watch out for our roadshows in your area and be part of the celebrations,” he said.

Sekasi also noted that Coca-Cola has supported the development of football in Uganda, especially among the youth through the Copa Coca-Cola championships.

“Our love for soccer runs deep and we wanted to share that love with our customers by enabling them to not only win prizes but also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch a live game,” he added.

To take part in the ongoing promotion, consumers simply have to choose and purchase any of these products from Coca-Cola’s wide product portfolio; Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Novida, Krest or Stoney 300ml glass bottle and check under the crown to enter the draw. Consumers will then send the unique code to 6688 and stand a chance to win weekly prizes and enter a weekly grand draw that will give them a chance to win tickets to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.