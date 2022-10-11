The Parliamentary Committee on Physical Infrastructure is set to order for the closure of Lotis Towers.

MPs on the committee opened an investigation into the state of Lotis Towers following compression failure of a reinforced concrete column on the sixth floor of the building that threatened the structure integrity of the building.

A legislator on the committee has revealed that their report on the condemned building is ready to be tabled, insisting that the building indeed poses risk to life.

Stories Continues after ad

The legislator said that after thorough investigations, they had established that the sixth floor of the 14-storeyed building constructed by Roko Company, had suffered compression failure and the integrity of the building was threatened.

The revelation comes days after the proprietor of the building ran to court to block investigations by the House Committee.

The MP said: “They cannot stop our probe. It is already finished.”

The building was constructed by Roko Construction and commissioned in 2019. In August this year, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) ordered all tenants to vacate the building until a re-occupation assessment and inspection is done. However, many of the tenants had not yet vacated as recommended.

The upscale building is located at plot 16 MacKinnon road, Nakasero. It houses the Judicial Service Commission-JSC, Cairo Bank International, British American Tobacco-BAT, and the Democratic Governance Facility-DGF among other offices.