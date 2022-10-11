ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, together with Amlogic, has launched the new-gen 4K Wi-Fi 6 mesh media gateway set-top box (STB) at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC 2022) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

This latest home media terminal is a technological convergence of gateway, router and STB. It reduces maintenance costs for operators, achieves the whole home Wi-Fi coverage, and enables users to better enjoy HD videos.

The ZTE STB adopts Amlogic’s high-performance chipset based on the quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 architecture. By virtue of the latest Android TV operating system, it can provide access to massive apps and rich media resources, so users can better enjoy home entertainment.

With the gigabit WAN uplink and five built-in antennas to support Wi-Fi, the STB supports EasyMesh to make it easier to extend Wi-Fi signals, guaranteeing faster and more stable network services for households. Viewers can implement seamless Wi-Fi switching everywhere at any time and enjoy a smooth HD video viewing experience.

The STB, featuring a stylish appearance design with efficient heat dissipation, can match thedecoration style of modern homes. Besides homes, it can be applicable to apartments, hotels, stores, hospitals and so forth.