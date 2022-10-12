President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Uganda people’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has appointed Maj. Gen. Dick Olum as the commander of the UPDF mountain division.

He was also named the Commander of Operation Shujaa in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

His appointment was confirmed by Brig. Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF spokesperson. Gen. Dick Olum replaces Lt. Gen Kaynaja Muhanga who was appointed the commander of the Land forces.

Stories Continues after ad

He has been serving as the Defence advisor at Uganda’s embassy in Kinshasa.

Currently, the UDF and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) are conducting Operation Shujaa aimed at flashing out the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) terrorists in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Since the launch of operations in November 2021, the joint forces captured over 34 ADF terrorists and killed and injured scores of them. Last month, the DRC renewed UPDF’s contract maintaining its presence in Felix Tshekedi’s country.

The two Forces are currently engaged in road construction and rehabilitation works to facilitate and further secure the movement of soldiers and the displaced civilian population, particularly on Mbau- Kamango and Mobili axes, Kamango-Semuliki- Beni.

In November 2021, the Forces launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps. The attack on ADF camps followed three terror attacks that claimed four lives and scores injured. According to police, the first explosion occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway, Parliamentary Avenue, and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).