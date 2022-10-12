President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation on the status of Ebola in the country today Wednesday, October 12th.

The communication was confirmed by the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Mr Faruk Kirunda via his twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

“H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda. Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will this Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 8.00 pm address the nation to give updates on the status of Ebola in the country,” Kirunda tweeted.

Stories Continues after ad

The address will be live on all radio and TV stations.

Museveni’s address comes after the ministry of health Monday announced that Uganda had registered four new cases of Ebola bringing the total of cumulative infections to 48 in the country since its outbreak last month in Mubende.

“As of October 9, 2022, 22:00 hrs, cumulative confirmed cases stand at 48, after four new confirmed cases were registered in the last 48 hours,” the Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Health Minister Dr Ruth Aceng confirmed that they registered one death in Kampala last Friday but added that there are currently no other confirmed Ebola cases in the capital, although the city and surrounding districts are considered high risk.

Cumulative confirmed deaths have jumped to 17 while cumulative recoveries stand at 14, according to the statement, while over 1000 contacts have been listed for follow up according to the ministry.

Ebola spreads through contact with infected persons or infected surfaces and human feaces.