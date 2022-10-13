The State House Anti-Corruption Unit working together with the Police have arrested five Bunyangabu district officials over corruption and causing government a financial loss of over Shs140 million.

The Principal Human Resource Officer, Lucy Ikiriza was arrested for fraudulently enrolling three teachers on the district payroll without verifying their appointments with the Education Service Commission.

In addition, the Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Joseph Basaliza, District Production Officer Mr. Yusta Asiimwe and the Agricultural Officer, Gerald Tumwesigye were also arrested for the mismanagement of over Shs90 million meant for the Agricultural Cluster Development Project to improve the coffee and maize value chain.

The former Kabonero Sub county Chief, Elon Rugumba was also arrested for the shoddy construction of the Kabonero police offices/cells.

The right procurement procedure was not followed hence causing government a financial loss of over Shs5.8 million.