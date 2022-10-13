Manufacturers secure returns from the 28th Trade Fair

The 28th Uganda International Trade Fair ended on a high note, with the major activity being the quick sales of final touches. Manufacturers in the multipurpose hall say they secured a lot of deals and reaped profits out of the trade fair, helping them recover from the effects of Covid-19.

Gerald Watongo, who works as a business developer for Bancassurance at Diamond Trust Bank, said the trade has enabled the business to move smoothly getting up to 50 customers a day.

“The turn-up has been massive. We have got several customers who have opened up accounts and now we are to do follow-ups as this is done. Many have been more interested in having financial literacy. It has been worth it,” said Rwatamo.

Like Wantongo, Jackeline Nasseje a beverage manufacturer said the business has earned her profits but asked management to take the trade fair on bigger open grounds next year to hinder the failures of numerous customers to reach the stalls.

The exhibition space sizes looked small from three feet spaces and small exhibitors shared exhibition tables. Others were in small cubicles, large rooms, and open spaces out of buildings, mainly for those that had automotive equipment.

Speaking at the closure of the Trade Fair, Deo Kayemba, and the UMA chair said this year’s trade fair has cast a spotlight on the creativity and innovations of the industrialists across different manufacturing sectors.

Kayemba called upon the government to embrace local sourcing on public procurement for government contracts to local suppliers.

This fair kicked off on Monday 3rd, October 2022, and climaxed on 10th October. It was graced by the Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja who represented the President of Uganda by visiting several stalls.

Among the people who turned up for the fair were students from various schools who explored the latest innovations and products from various sectors like banks, beverages, art and crafts, science and technology, and many more.

Over a thousand local and international manufacturers, traders, and distributors from various sectors showcased their latest products and innovations to multiple consumers and passersby.

Ordinarily, the Uganda International Trade fair aims at facilitating business-to-business linkages by bringing foreign manufacturers and the local producers together.

This year’s trade fair resumed after a two-year halt due to covid19 lockdown. It ran under the theme: “Business recovery by harnessing local sourcing and deepening value chain integration.”