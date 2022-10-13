President Yoweri Museveni has assented to the controversial Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, 2022, into Law. Museveni’s signing was confirmed by Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Press Secretary to President Museveni.

In September 2022, Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Muhammad Nsereko tabled the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill for the first reading.

Among others, the object of the Bill was to prohibit the sharing of any information relating to a child without authorization from a parent or guardian; to prohibit the sending or sharing of information that promotes hate speech; to provide for the prohibition of sending or sharing false, malicious and unsolicited information.

Clause 2 of the Bill sought to amend section 12 of the Computer Misuse Act to criminalize hacking of another person’s electronic device and publishing information obtained therefrom.

“A person who, without authorization, (a) accesses or intercepts any program or another person’s data or information; (b) voice or video records another person; or (c) shares any information about or that relates to another person, commits an offence,” reads Clause 2.

During the Plenary Ug sitting on September 8th, the House considered and passed the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with amendments.

Clause 7 on the Penalty was deleted. This is because additional penalty instituted on leaders and public officials on top of the criminal sanctions created under the Computer Misuse Act is excessive and discriminatory.

A new clause to regulate social media ‘Misuse of social media’ was inserted. “A person who uses social media to publish, distribute or share information, prohibited under the laws of Uganda or using a disguised or false identity, commits an offense.”

Where the information under subsection (1) is published, shared, or distributed on a social media account of an organization, the person who manages the social media account of the organization, shall be held personally liable for the commission of the offense.

The new law will among others enhance the protection of children and prohibit the sending or sharing of information that promotes hatred.