Police launched an intelligence-led operation to weed out burglaries, thefts and robberies in Katwe, Old Kampala division, Nsangi division and Wakiso district.

A one Juuko Ramadhan aka Bunusu was netted in a morning operation conducted in Nateete and he confessed to have participated in a number of robberies, burglaries and thefts together with his group Young, Mayor, Ashiraf and Golola.

According to Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the robberies included: Lungujja in Rubaga division where he entered the house on 10th Oct 2022 of Turyamuhaki Sylvia a resident of Kitunzi zone, Lungujja ward in Rubaga where he robbed a TV 32 inches Hisense and Lungujja zone 8 Rubaga division where he robbed a TV 32 inches, laptop and mobile phones on 9th Oct 2022 from Nancy Acayo.

In Kinaawa, he stole a TV samsung 40 inches, home theatre and he was with Vicent. In Bulenga, they picked 2 laptops, 40 inches TV and a fridge. Nsangi Kitemu estate, they stole a TV Hisense and a fridge, Nakirebe along Masaka road they stole 2 phones only and along Masaka road where they stole 32 inches TV.

Onyango said the group uses pangas during the robberies. He added that the loot, especially TVs are later sold to a one Mubiru Hassan who owns a TV shop in Nateete but mobile phones and laptops are sold to Kabuye who works in cooper complex.

“Mubiru Hassan of Nateete, the promoter has also been arrested, his workshop searched and the 2 TVs stolen from Lungujja have been recovered, 18 TVs suspected to be stolen also recovered and has been charged of Being in Possession of suspected stolen property,” he said.

The home of Ashiraf was searched and the Detectives recovered AK47, live ammunition, a TV hisense , fridge and curtains that were robbed from Bulenga.

“Semakula Gerald aka Golola, Nakate Flavia, Namatovu Rihanna, Allan Mukisa Kiggundu have been arrested. No. RA 227329 CPL Mukongezi John and No. RA 160504 CPL Kiteme Godfrey attached to LDU Bulaga have been arrested for obstruction.”

“We are looking for the following suspects who are in this group they are Ashiraf, Mayor, Kojja.” Onyango said.