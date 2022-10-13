Ruparelia Group Chairman, Mr. Sudhir Ruparelia was introduced as a Full Honorary Member of the Rotary Club of Kiwatule on Wednesday.

Sudhir was inducted as a Honorary Member of the Rotary Club by District Governor Mike Sebalu during the Clubs’ fellowship held at the Kabira Country Club.

“Welcome to the Great Mighty Club of Kiwatule! To the Family of Rotary and Friends of Rotary. We would like to Introduce to you Mr. Sudhir Ruparelia as a Full Honorary Member of the Rotary Club of Kiwatule. Congratulations Mr. Sudhir,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

In July this year, Sudhir donated Shs20 million and a new ambulance to two Rotary Clubs of Nsangi and Nsambya.

Nsangi received Shs10 million and a new ambulance while cancer ward at Nsambya Hospital also received Shs10 million through the rotary club of Nsambya.

The main goal of Rotary is to promote peace, fight diseases, and provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. They also save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies.