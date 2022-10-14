The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has arrested the State Attorney for Kabale District, Mr. Edwin Mbabazi for soliciting and receiving gratification of Shs125,000.

Edwin Mbabazi solicited for Shs 500,000 as an inducement to close a criminal case of trespass against a resident of Kyanamira town council, Kabale district.

He was however arrested while receiving part of payment of Shs125,000 on Thursday October 13th 2022. He has been transported to Kampala and will be charged for soliciting and receiving gratification.

Stories Continues after ad

An Inspectorate of Government statement shows that they received a complaint from a member of the public who alleged that a case of criminal trespass was reported against him at Kyanamira Police Station and later, the case was transferred to Kabale Central Police Station.

He had been arrested and released on bond by Kabale Police on 30th September 2022. When he reported back to Police, he was told that his case had been forwarded to the State Attorney Kabale.

He then went to the office of the State Attorney to inform him that there was another civil matter which was before the Chief Magistrates Court, Kabale concerning the same land he was accused of trespassing.

The State Attorney called Edwin Mbabazi promised to peruse through his file and get back to him through his phone number and asked him to offer a bribe worth Shs500,000 in order to close the criminal case against him.

This prompted him to report the matter to Kabale Regional Office for redress.