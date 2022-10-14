True Group and ZTE sign 5G innovation cooperation agreement

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has signed a 5G innovation cooperation agreement with True Group, a leading digital lifestyle enabler in Thailand.

Under the agreement, both parties will focus on the 5G joint innovation center to develop 5G networks, digital services, smart islands, intelligent manufacturing, research innovation, talent training and other fields, with great commitment to comprehensively carrying out 5G-oriented innovative technology and business cooperation.

According to the agreement, both parties will set up a joint innovation lab in Bangkok’s True Digital Park to test and verify 5G technologies and applications. Innovative products, solutions and applications by joint efforts will be directly deployed in the “Super South+” test field in Phuket, bringing the latest digital service experiences to local users.

“True is ready to support the sustainable intelligence development of Thailand. True Group, with the strong collaboration with leading domestic and world-class international partners, is the only operator that has the complete range and coverage of 7 frequency bands, as well as the smart 5G technology with extensive network coverage of 77 provinces in Thailand,” said Mr. Manat Manavutiveth, President (Co) of True Group. “Under such circumstances, we are delighted to form the cooperation with ZTE to jointly drive network and infrastructure development and bring changes to the telecommunication sector in various dimensions.”

“One of the highlights is the joint innovation lab at True Digital Park, reflecting True Group’s intention to focus on innovation development to create value for society and the country as well as our potentials and expertise in True Lab Innovation Centers located in the famous universities across the country. What’s more, the cooperation in the “Super South+” Project in Phuket will help improve mobile network to serve the tourism industry in the southern area, which is one of the major destinations for tourists in Thailand. We are confident that this cooperation will create a complete True5G eco-system, develop innovation technology for maximum benefits as well as strengthening True5G genius network in order to sustainably enhance the life quality and provide ultimate experiences for Thai people and forge Thailand ahead to digital transformation,” added Mr. Manat Manavutiveth.

“ZTE continues to practice its own positioning as a driver of digital economy, and insists on continuous technological innovation. Through joint innovation, ZTE will give full play to ZTE ‘s advantages in 5G technology, R&D innovation, and 5G industry application,” said Mr. Mei Zhonghua, Senior Vice President of ZTE Corporation. “We are deploying minimalist, green, low-carbon, and intelligent 5G networks for True in southern Thailand. To meet the needs of numerous islands and offshore operations in the south Thailand, we provide customized ultra-long-distance coverage products, which will enable 5G coverage to reach 100KM over the sea, and high-speed 5G digital services for tourists and marine operations.”

Moving forward, the joint innovation lab will also expand to local ecological partners to form end-to-end 5G innovative applications, further empowering industry verticals. From local pilot to mature promotion, the lab, by forming a 5G ecosystem with cross-industry integration, will further change the production method, create greater economic value for Thailand, and support Thailand digital transformation to achieve “Digital Thailand” vision.