Dettol Antibacterial Soap, a flagship product of Reckitt was announced as the Best bathing soap at the much-acclaimed People’s Choice Awards held at the Serena Hotel.

Since its inception in 2009, the annual awards seek to drive business excellence through the recognition of various business entities within Uganda.

While receiving the award on Saturday, Mohammad Ali Tariq, Reckitt Country Manager applauded the organizers for creating a platform to celebrate brands that make a difference in people’s lives and reiterated Dettol’s commitment to its Ugandan consumers.

“We applaud the organizers for this platform, it’s a great feeling to be recognized by the people that you set out to serve. As a company, excellence, innovation, and our consumers are at the heart of all we do. This accolade proves that we are doing something right. You can expect bolder, brighter, and bigger things from the Dettol Brand over the coming years,” he said.

He further reminded the public about the power of handwashing as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate Global handwashing Day under the theme, “Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene.”

“As the world copes with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, lessons on the importance of handwashing in controlling the spread of infectious diseases must be sustained to prevent communities from future disease outbreaks. We are your number one partner in the fight against germs,” he urged.

Dettol has been in Uganda for the last three decades and continues to make a positive contribution to the community. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the company donated DettolAntibacterial soap, sanitizers and bleach to the Ministry of Health, Uganda People’s Defense Force and the Government.

The People’s Choice awards are given after conducting annual statistical research among consumers, the business society and national regulatory bodies. The National awards are chosen by the people of Uganda after months of surveys, reports and other data-tracking methods across the country.