KCCA FC will start hosting night games at its home in the second round of the 2022/2023 season, courtesy of stadium lighting by new sponsors CHINT.

CHINT Electric was today announced as the principal shirt sponsor and the Official Lighting Partner for KCCA FC from 2022 to 2025.

“We are proud to partner with CHINT Electric as our principal shirt sponsor and official lighting partner for three years,” KCCA FC CEO Anisha Muhoozi said adding, “The partnership will see us acquire a state of the art lighting facility at the MTN Omondi Stadium, thus enabling us answer a long time need of night football.”

CHINT replaces SEE TV as the official sponsors for the lugogo-based side whose contract was terminated recently.

They will light up the MTN Omondi Stadium with state-of-the-art flood lights that will enable KCCA to host night games that are expected to draw larger crowds than the 4 pm games.

The Uganda Premier League last had night games at Namboole stadium in the 2018/19 season but the stadium is now currently under renovation.