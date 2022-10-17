The Indian community in Uganda flocked Speke Resort Munyonyo on Sunday October 16, to celebrate this year’s Diwali food festival.

Diwali is a Hindu festival observed as a public holiday in various countries and all over the world by over 100 million people.

It was a family day out, full of fun activities, meeting new people as well as enjoying great Indian delicacies and drinks.

The resort came to life as the celebrants took to the food stalls to sample the various dishes in the stalls.

There were also fireworks as revelers danced to Indian music.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria, Speke Resort Munyonyo is an elegant, beautiful and magnificent resort, and it is also part of Ruparelia Group of Companies owned by entrepreneur Sudhir Ruparelia.