Uganda Police has scheduled the recruitment of individuals into the Uganda Police Force for probation constables (PPC) for October 19 2022, in over 30 districts in the country.

The exercise had previously been suspended in September but latest developments indicate that the exercise has been cleared to happen. Interviews are set for the new week for all shortlisted candidates.

According to the statement from Uganda Police, candidates will go through a full body test to establish health, and a driver’s test for those who applied for the driver’s positions.

“The interviews will include a fitness test, aptitude test, oral test, medical examination and a driving test for those who applied to join the force as drivers,” the statement reads in part.

Candidates are required to present with their identification and education documents. Applicants for the position of PPC driver are required to present with original license.

“All shortlisted candidates are required to come with original national identity cards, original academic documents, original driving license for those who applied for the position of PPC driver,” the statement continues.

Finalists have been assigned to recruitment venues by region and district, in alphabetical order as depicted in the Police PDFs that can be accessed through these websites; PPC-General Duties, Uganda Police Interviews and PPC- Drivers

“Interviews of applicants shortlisted for the position of PPC-general duties will be conducted at designated regional recruitment centers. All shortlisted applicants are required to report at the respective recruitment centers by 8am,” the statement concludes.