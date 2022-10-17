Ugandans have been called upon to invest in Treasury Bills and Bonds through the Housing Finance Bank securities portal.

On Tuesday 27th September 2022, Housing Finance Bank officially launched its Securities Portal at Mestil Hotel and Residences. The online portal, which is housed on the Bank’s website, allows customers to buy Treasury Bills and Bonds from anywhere, at any time.

Treasury Bills and Bonds, also known as Government securities, are debt instruments issued by the Government through the Bank of Uganda when borrowing from the public. The investor (you) is essentially lending money to the government for a period of time and expects to be paid back the principal amount, as well as the interest earned for the period of investment. There are different types of government securities but the most common are the Treasury Bills and Bonds.

Treasury Bills are short-term financial instruments with a maximum investment period of one year. They are issued with maturities of 91days (3 months), 182 days (6 months), and 364 days (1 year). Treasury bonds on the other hand are long-term financial instruments for an investment of more than one year and are issued with maturities of 2 years, 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, and 15 years.

Treasury Bills and Bonds are risk-free, predictable, have no value loss, and are good for individuals looking to make long-term savings. They are also a good way for one to diversify their investments and generate a steady stream of income through periodic interest payments.

The Housing Finance Bank Securities Portal is the first of its kind in Uganda. It eliminates the old way of purchasing Treasury Bills and Bonds, through brokers, and places the power to invest at will in the user’s palms regardless of where they are in the world. Whether you are in Kampala, Mbale, USA, UK, China, or Australia, you can visit the portal and buy government securities.

To get started, you need a Central Securities Depository (CSD) account, which you can now conveniently open through the HFB Securities Portal and have your account ready in just an hour. With your CSD account in hand, you can then proceed to purchase a Treasury Bill or Bond. Simply visit the Bank’s website, go to Treasury, and choose the option you want; either CSD account opening or purchase of Treasury Bills or Bonds, fill in your details, and enter the amount you wish to invest, and your purchase will be complete in just an hour.

For as low as Shs 100,000, you can start investing in your future with Housing Finance Bank through the portal tsa.housingfinance.co.ug/ to Invest On The Go.