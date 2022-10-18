Police have impounded Link Bus Reg. number UBE 535H at Kigarama Stage,Myanzi Subcountu Kassanda District.

According to ASP Kawala Racheal, the PRO for Wamala Region, preliminary facts indicate on 17th October 2022 at about 0600, Link bus left Bundibugyo District with 58 passengers for Kampala, while on the way, the bus driver stopped the Bus at Kigarama Stage, Kigarama parish Myanzi subcounty Kassanda District and picked two passengers contrary to the guidelines issued by ministry of health against the fight of ebola.

The passengers were later identified as bus Inspectors one Mwesigwa Nelson together with his colleague Opio Samuel attached to Hopper Bus that wanted a short distance lift to mityana town.

“The bus was intercepted by our officers that were patrolling the highway,” ASP Kawala said.

She added that there are three suspects in custody and relevant statements have been recorded. The bus is currently parked at Myanzi police.

Mubende and Kassanda Districts entered a 21 day lockdown to help curb the spread of Ebola in their respective districts and around the country.

In the last two days, a total of 222 boda boda motorcycles and 5 motor vehicles were impounded for flouting the curfew provisions. In addition, 5 suspects were arrested for violating the health protocols. A total of 7 seasonal markets were closed.