Uganda Beach Soccer National Team Head Coach Angelo Schrinzi has named the final squad that will feature at 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.

The coach confirmed a final list, comprised of 12 players on Tuesday morning.

The team that played at the recently concluded Beach Soccer COSAFA Championship in South Africa has largely been maintained.

The squad named has two goalkeepers, five defenders and five forwards.

The team will depart on Tuesday night for Maputo, Mozambique where the tournament will be played from 21st to 28th October.

The Sand Cranes are in Group B alongside depending Champions Senegal, Madagascar and Egypt. This is the second time Uganda is qualifying for the final tournament.

In the last edition, Uganda went all the way to the semifinals before getting eliminated by eventual winners Senegal.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers: Samson Kirya (Buganda Royal BSC), Meddie Kibirige (St. Lawrence BSC)

Defenders: Jonathan Kikonyogo (St. Lawrence BSC), Allan Katwe (St. Lawrence BSC), Ashraf Opuuli (Mutoola BSC), Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Joshua Lubwama Letti (St. Lawrence BSC)

Forwards: Baker Lukooya (St. Lawrence BSC), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal BSC), Brian Nkuubi (St. Lawrence BSC), Isma Kawawulo (MUBS BSC)