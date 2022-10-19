A second case of the Ebola virus disease has been registered in the capital Kampala. The case was confirmed at Kitebi Health Centre today.

The case has been identified as a lady, who is the wife to the gentleman who passed on at Kiruddu hospital on October 7th.

The two escaped from Mubende Hospital Isolation Unit. The lady and the premature baby are undergoing treatment at Entebbe hospital.

However, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng stressed that Kampala was still considered Ebola-free because the woman, and her husband, were exposed to the virus in Mubende.

“I want to state very clearly that this does not mean Kampala has Ebola,” Aceng said.

Since the outbreak on September 20, the number of lab-confirmed cases is over 60, with 24 deaths and 20 other probable Ebola-related deaths reported by the Ministry of Health.

President Yoweri Museveni over the weekend announced a 21-day lockdown for two of the affected outbreak districts, Mubende, as well as neighboring Kassanda district.

Ebola is spread through bodily fluids, with common symptoms being fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea.

The strain circulating in Uganda is known as the Sudan Ebola virus, for which there is currently no vaccine.