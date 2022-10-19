The number of Kenyan athletes banned for doping this year has reached 25 after Ibrahim Mukunga Wachira and Keneth Kiprop Renju, became the latest runners to be provisionally suspended for alleged doping offences.

Renju became national champion over 10,000m in April, and also won half marathons in Prague and Lisbon and a 10km race in Lille this year.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said the prohibited substance methasterone was present in a sample provided by the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, the AIU said Mukunga Wachira had tested positive for norandrosterone.

Methasterone is an anabolic androgenic steroid, while norandrosterone is a metabolite derived from nandrolone, also an anabolic androgenic steroid.

The pair become the latest Kenyans to be embroiled in drugs scandals, with over 200 of their compatriots involved in doping cases since 2017.

Last week the AIU banned marathon runner Mark Kangogo for three years for the use of norandrosterone and triamcinolone acetonide, a glucocorticoid.

Meanwhile, 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei was provisionally suspended after testing positive for the latter substance.

The list could grow since more cases that are yet to be revealed are at the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

Kenya was placed in the top category of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s compliance watch list in 2016.