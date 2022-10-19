The International Crimes Division Court has set November 14 as the date for the pre-hearing session of eight suspects implicated in the attempted murder of the Minister Of Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala.

The suspects include; Muhammad Kagugube, Sirimani Kisambira, Abudalllah-Aziz Ramadhan Dunka, Kamada Walusimbi, Habib Ramadhan Marjan, Yasin Nyanzi, Hussein Serubula and Huzaifah Wampa.

The group faces murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, rendering services to a terrorist group, financing terrorism activists and belonging to a terrorist organization.

Stories Continues after ad

Gen Katumba was on June 1, 2021 shot at by unknown gunmen who were riding on motorbikes along Kisota road in Kisaasi. The incident left both his daughter Brenda Nantongo Wamala and his driver Sgt Kayondo Haruna dead.

Prosecution also avers that on May 29, 2019, while at Cheap general hardware, Nansana in Wakiso district the suspects together with others still at large with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Jimmy Atukuru, Frank Anania, Abaho Frank Mutsinda and Amim Bugembe who they shot dead.

The suspects allegedly stole Shs385 million from Tedrin Nalule, the cashier of Cheap General Hardware. The group has also been charged with the murder of Burton Okoti on April 27, 2019, at City Shoppers Supermarket Kanyanya, Mpererwe, Kawempe division in Kampala district.

Prosecution contends that after shooting Okoti to death, the accused made off with Shs2.2 million from Precious Kayesu and another Shs4.5 million from Aisha Nakafeero. The prosecution also alleges that suspects attempted to murder Jalia Nantambi on the same date and at the same venue.

It is also alleged that while at Denovo Bakery, Kalerwe-Kawempe division in Kampala district on September 16, 2017, the suspects killed five people including Special Police Constables Hussein Mubiru and Moses Kalungi. The other victims were identified as Angello Nantongo, Evarest Hakizza and Edward Ssenyonzi.

The suspects’ lawyers led by Geoffrey Turyamusiima asked that all the suspects appear before court during the pre-trial session. “We expect evidence against our clients rotating from way back in 2017 till the last year 2021,” he said after court session.