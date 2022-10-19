The territorial police of Kamuli are investigating UNEB examination invigilators, the Head Teacher, laboratory technician and 34 students of Verona College Kamuli over allegations of examination malpractices.

According to Michael Kasadha, the regional police spokesperson, it is alleged that on October 18, 2022 while waiting for their turn to do examinations, 34 students were found discussing suspected examination materials.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that 64 candidates were to sit for the chemistry practical examinations at the center. However, given the limited space, candidates were divided into two groups of which one was in the examination room and another of 34 candidates in the waiting room,” he said .

It is during monitoring that the UNEB scout found the ones in the waiting room sharing suspected examination materials.

“It is suspected that there was no thorough check up of students prior to entering the examination room. Exhibits of evidential value were recovered and statements of the suspects were recorded as further inquiries are ongoing,” he said.