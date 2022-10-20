British Princess Royal, Her Highness Princess Anne, and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, will undertake a four-day visit to Uganda next week.

Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, will be coming to Uganda from October 25 to 28, according to a royal communication.

As a patron of Opportunity International, she will open the first commercial bank in the Nakivale Refugee Settlement.

The Princess Royal has been president of Save the Children since 1970 and worked with organisations for people with disabilities across the United Kingdom.

She will then visit Kyangwali Refugee Settlement as Patron of Save the Children UK.

Next in the schedule is a visit to Salaama School for the Blind, where Princess Anne will meet with deaf-blind students.

Before their return to the United Kingdom on October 28th, Princess Anne and Sir Tim will conclude their tour by watching female students complete the ‘Safe Way, Right Way’ HGV truck driver training programme as part of her work with Transaid.

The Princess Royal co-founded the organisation providing safe and sustainable transport with Save the Children and The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) 25 years ago.

The busy four-day tour will see the couple undertake their first public engagements together since the Queen passed away at the age of 96 on September 8th.