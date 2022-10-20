

President Museveni has told the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Betty Kamya and Uganda Land Commission boss Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki to reconcile over “letter wars”.

“I have received your letter of 19th September 2022, informing me of the battles with your sister the inspector General of Government Hon. Betty Kamya,” Museveni wrote in a letter to Beatrice Nyakaisiki.

“By copy of this letter, I direct my lawyer Flora Kiconco, to interact with you and Hon. Betty Kamya, and informally give me a legal opinion. Thereafter, I would like to meet both of you and discuss this letter war.”

The wars between the two started when Byenkya accused Kamya of interfering in the works of the Land Commission prompting the mismanagement of the 50 acre controversial Nakawa-Naguru land.

According to Byenkya, Kamya and her deputy Persis Namuganza usurped her powers and used Shs12.1 billion to selectively compensate land owners, while the rest were ignored.

Kamya argued that Byenkya is a difficult person to work with, instead insisting on dealing with the president directly.

Byenkya also accused Kamya of conveniently refusing to work with her only during the Nakawa- Naguru Land compensation matter.

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba suspended Byenkya in October 2021 over allegations of abuse of office and misconduct and asked IGG Kamya to investigate Byenkya.

Byenkya was arraigned before Anti- Corruption court in January this year and charged with obstruction of a search and abuse of office. She was granted a Shs4 million bail.