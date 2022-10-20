President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter, Diana Museveni Kamuntu has applied to National Identification Registration Authority to drop the use of her husband’s name, “Kamuntu”.

In a September 29 notice, Diana says she intends to apply to NIRA and wants to be known as Diana Museveni Kyaremera.

She is married to city businessman Godffrey Kamuntu who wedded her in July 2004.

Diana is the last born of Yoweri and Janet Museveni.

“NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT I, DIANA MUSEVENI KAMUTNU of P.O. Box 9021, Kampala, intend to apply to the National Identification Registration Authority [NIRA] to change my name to DIANA MUSEVENI KYAREMERA,” the notice reads.

“I intend to formally and absolutely renounce and abandon the use of the name KAMUNTU and assume and adopt in place of that name the name of KYAREMERA,” it adds.

Rumor has it that they have had a cold marriage for some time and this may have forced her to drop the name.