The Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) has received a new Laboratory for research, detection and capacity building into animal viruses (Laboratory of Virology) in Entebbe.

The laboratory was opened on October 18th by Ambassador Natalie E. Brown, the United States of America Mission to Uganda.

“I am honoured to open the new Laboratory of Virology supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the Uganda Virus Research Institute,” she said.

Amb. Brown commended the long-standing partnership with Uganda in the field of research for human health which she says dates way back 1936.

She promised that the U.S. government and U.S people will continue with the support and further explained that many emerging and re-emerging pathogens are endangering Uganda and the importance of understanding both existing knowledge and the unknown about them.

“Many emerging and re-emerging vector-borne pathogens are endemic in Uganda, such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, which has recently been detected in Uganda, Rift Valley fever virus, chikungunya, and yellow fever. These viruses are a priority public health concern and cause significant public health and veterinary health costs. It is essential to have a more comprehensive understanding of the ecology of known and unknown vector-borne zoonotic pathogens to produce an accurate risk assessment for local and global human and animal health,” Amb. Brown said.

The Laboratory of Virology scientists have established collaborations with Dr. Charles Ndawula of the National Livestock Resources Research Institute to conduct field surveillance studies at the farm-wildlife interface.

Amb. Brown appreciated UVRI, Ministry of Health, and all the research staff involved in these projects for their hard work, dedication, and partnership with the U.S. government, which has enabled so many important projects to flourish and supported Ugandan scientists to lead in their efforts improving health for all.