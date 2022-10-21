Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) activist and Dr. Kizza Besigye’s former aide, Sam Mugumya has finally been released from a Congolese jail after 8 years.

He was arrested inside DR Congo together with his four other colleagues in October 2014. They were reportedly accused of illegal entry into the neighbouring country and eventually transferred to Kinshasa, the capital and the largest city of DR Congo.

Mugumya who hails from Rukungiri, a few kilometres from Congolese border, was arrested in North Kivu province.

His arrest was announced by the then Uganda People’s Defence Force’s spokesperson, Lt Col Paddy Ankunda in 2014 on social media and then to the media. He said Mugumya had been arrested in company of four others with huge sums of dollars and documents linking them to ADF rebel outfit in eastern DRC with intentions of overthrowing the Ugandan government.