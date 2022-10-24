The Ministry of Internal Affairs is stuck with 10,000 uncollected passports, Eagle Online has learnt. The revelation was made by Simon Peter Mundeyi the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recently, the passport office ran out of printing materials for passports. This created a backlog in the printing process. Mundeyi however revealed that they have resumed the full printing of passports.

“We continue to call upon people who applied for East African passports from January 2019 to December 2020 and haven’t picked them up yet, to go to Kyambogo and pick them up. We have about 10,000 uncollected passports. I would like to encourage Ugandans applying for passports to do so as soon as possible. Do not wait to have a journey to apply for a passport,” he said.

The ministry also said that the government of Uganda through the ministry of Foreign affairs, Ministry of Gender and labor and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government have repatriated 156 Ugandans who were stuck in Dubai.

The group was part of the 1500 Ugandans detained at Dubai Central Jail for overstaying and accumulated fines. The UAE government allegedly cleared them of all the fines and allowed them to return home.