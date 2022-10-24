Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli, the son of former Minister Abdul Nadduli is dead.

Jakana who has been an ardent supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP) was found dead at his home.

On September 6, 2022, Jakana was kidnapped by unknown gunmen traveling in a ‘drone’ and kept in unknown detention until on 13th September 2022 when he was produced in court.

Stories Continues after ad

He was subsequently charged with promoting sectarianism, but was later released and has been at his home. In March, he was involved in an accident, which he said was staged.

During the 2021 elections, Sulaiman contested for Nakaseke Central MP Seat. He contested against Allan Mayanja of the National Unity Platform-NUP party and the incumbent MP Syda Bbumba.