Pupils and parents at Salaam School for the Blind in Kisoga Town Council, Mukono South Constituency, are in tears and misery as they mourn the deaths of eleven students who were killed in a fire that destroyed the girls’ dormitory this morning.

The girls’ dormitory was destroyed by the fire, which started around 1 am, according to reports.

Six pupils, who suffered serious injuries, have been taken to Herona Hospital in Kisoga, while the deceased are said to have been burnt beyond recognition.

The victims are yet to be identified. As investigations get underway, police have already closed off the school.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while six are in critical condition and admitted at Herona Hospital in Kisoga . More details will be availed as soon as possible,” reads the police’s statement in part.

The British Princess Royal Princess Anne & her husband Sir Timothy Laurence were scheduled to visit Salama school tomorrow on their 4-day visit to Uganda.