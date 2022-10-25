President Yoweri Museveni has urged the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states to establish measures to ensure the protection of the environment.

Museveni said during the high-level conference aimed at discussing interventions on effective land management, climate change and other land-related issues affecting the region.

“It is important that we put in place measures to ensure sustainable land use to prevent encroachment on protected areas like wetlands, forest reserves, etc. It requires adequate and inclusive land laws and policy frameworks; capable and legitimate institutions for allocating land and resolving disputes; access to justice for those seeking to protect their land rights; empowered communities and spaces for dialogue to allow civil society and other stakeholders to voice their views and concerns,” he said.

Museveni said Uganda has made progress in documenting tenure rights through massive land titling initiatives, under the mailo, customary and freehold tenure. The Land Information System has been a basis for propelling efficiency and curbing fragmentation which is a big problem in Uganda.

He said it remains crucial to us in the region to devise measures towards reducing land conflict and improve on securing land rights so as to spur sustainable development. Tenure security supports sustainable economic development, by allowing for productive land investments. It is an enabling factor for improved agricultural production and increasing food security.

“The government has instituted strategies geared towards increasing public awareness and vigilance of the legal provisions of the land laws. These laws are meant for the good of the citizens of Uganda and should be used to protect them,” he said.

He commended the neighboring countries of Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan and others for maintaining a cordial relationship with Uganda, noting that it has aided harmony and limited transboundary and cross-border conflicts in IGAD and EAC member states.

“I urge you all to commit to promoting the security of tenure for all citizens, regardless of their status, religion or ethnicity, so that they feel safe to invest in their countries,” he said.

IGAD was established to promote joint development strategies on macro-economic policies and programs; to harmonize policies on trade, customs, transport, communication, agriculture, natural resources and environment, as well as promotion of free movement of goods and services amongst member states.

IGAD also promotes programmes aimed at achieving regional food security and sustainable development of natural resources and environmental protection and encouraging member states to collectively combat drought and other natural and man-made disasters and their consequences.