Police in Savana region and Nakaseke, have instituted inquiries into the ugly incident of violence, which occurred during Monday’s burial of Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli, at their ancestral home, in Kadunda village, Kisimula parish, Kapeeka Sub-county, in Nakaseke district.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the burial process which was progressing well with tributes in memory of the late Jakana, was disrupted by NUP activists chanting party slogans at the funeral.

“Their actions escalated into a violent attack and assault on Mpologoma Majjambere, an NRM political activist, who attempted to stop them from politicizing the funeral. The victim was roughed up and repeatedly hit with chairs and blunt objects, before sympathizers came to his rescue. Several video clips showing how the victim was violently beaten, have been retrieved,” Enanga said.

“We have noticed that such violent and disruptive behaviours during funerals majorly by opposition activists is becoming common. And it is against this background, that we call upon individuals and political groups, to stop such inhuman behaviors at funerals.”

Enanga stated that burials should be handled with the utmost respect and not motivated by politics of hate and discrimination. “We want to warn all individuals and groups that continue to glorify and instruct their radical supporters, into creating violence at funerals and other public events, that we shall pursue and bring them to justice.”

He added that police will not rest until those who perpetrated violence during the funeral are brought to book.

“For those who perpetrated violence during the funeral, we wish to inform them that their actions were unjustified and uncalled for. As a result, a serious manhunt for all of them has begun. We shall not rest until when they are brought to book.”