Royal Princess Anne of the UK and her husband Sir Timothy Lawrence have arrived in Uganda for a four- day visit. They will check on key UK projects in the education and humanitarian sector.

In a program released by the British High Commission, the Princess was scheduled to visit Salama School for the Blind where 11 children have died in a fire today.

As a patron of Opportunity International, she will open the first commercial bank in Nakivale Refugee Settlement.

The Princess Royal has been president of Save the Children since 1970 and worked with organisations for people with disabilities across the United Kingdom.

She will then visit Kyangwali Refugee Settlement as Patron of Save the Children UK.

Before their return to the United Kingdom on October 28th, Princess Anne and Sir Tim will conclude their tour by watching female students complete the ‘Safe Way, Right Way’ HGV truck driver training programme as part of her work with Transaid.

The Princess Royal co-founded the organisation providing safe and sustainable transport with Save the Children and The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) 25 years ago.

The busy four-day tour will see the couple undertake their first public engagements together since the Queen passed away at the age of 96 on September 8th.