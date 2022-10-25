The Directorate of CID in coordination with Kampala Metropolitan Police, has charged a police man with murder, after a shooting that claimed the life of a mother and also inflicted minor injuries on her 4-year-old son.

According to spokesperson Fred Enanga, on the 28th September 2022 at around 4pm, at Bukasa trading centre in Wakiso district, two Counter Terrorsim police officers attached to Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) namely; Police Constable (PC) Elisah Muhumuza and PC Evaline Akello, while on daily routine motorised patrol, aimed at the protection of road infrastructure, and while in the company of a UNRA Enforcement officer, took interest in an Isuzu Elf registration number UAJ 758D, that had parked at a roadside parking area.

The truck was being driven by a one Eriya Tamale Twase, who was in the company of his wife, Viola Nansereko and their 4-year-old son, Kawuki Louis, a pupil at Hope Children Centre Temangalo.

The UNRA team followed the Isuzu truck, where it had parked and PC Evaline Akello, disembarked from their van a Toyota Hiace under registration number UBJ 885Q and moved towards the Isuzu Elf. Out of fear the driver Twase Tamale quickly drove off and brushed the police officer, who it is alleged, fell down. Her colleague PC Muhumuza Elisah, fired several bullets towards the Elf truck causing injury to Nansereko on the right eye/side of the head.

In addition, their 4-year-old son, Louis Kawuki, sustained minor injuries on the right arm. The female victim was rushed and admitted at Mulago National Referral Hospital, where she died on October 10, 2022.

“It is so devastating that an innocent life was lost and two others threatened, by police officers who were supposed to ensure their safety. The death of the female victim and injury of their son has really impacted the family, friends and relatives. We acknowledge the impact of this tragedy, and do extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones,” Enanga said.

“Instead of pursuing the truck, the suspect fired several shots into the cabin of the truck, without any justification or act of provocation. We strongly condemn the act and also issue a very stern warning to all police officers, against shooting at moving vehicles, if they do not pose an imminent threat. We pledge to aggressively pursuing officers who are reckless and use excessive force in the course of their duties.”

After several weeks of perusal, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) determined that there was sufficient evidence to charge the suspect PC Elisah Muhumuza with murder, since the death was not justified or excused by self-defense. His colleague PC Akello was not charged and released on bond.