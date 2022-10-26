Princess Royal Anne yesterday hosted President Museveni for dinner at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kampala. The Princess Royal accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy arrived in Uganda on Tuesday and are set to carry out a number of engagements until Friday.

President Museveni confirmed the hostage by Her Royal Highness and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kampala via twitter.

Museveni said, “I was hosted to a dinner by Her Royal Highness, Princess Royal and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kampala. We talked about the different patronages she has come to support here. I welcome her and wish her good luck.”

The Princess Royal started the visit at the Medical Research Council (MRC), Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Ugandan Research Unit.

Her Royal Highness is Chancellor of LSHTM, and their Uganda unit is an internationally recognised centre of excellence.

During the visit, The Princess toured the facilities and learnt more about the unit’s work to conduct high quality, energy efficient research that is contributing to the development of strong health policies for the control of infectious and non-communicable diseases.

The busy programme will see the Queen’s only daughter open the first commercial bank in the Nakivale Refugee Settlement, an honour she will carry out as the patron of Opportunity International, an organisation providing people living in poverty with access to loans, financial training and savings.

Among other engagements the royal will carry out in Uganda is one linked to Save the Children UK, with which Anne has been closely working for more than five decades.