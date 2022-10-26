Rev. Fr. Dominic Eibu has been appointed Bishop of Kotido Catholic Diocese. The news was announced by the Papal Francis representative, Archbishop Luigi Bianco on Tuesday October 25, 2022.

He replaces Bishop Giuseppe Filippi (M.C.C.J.) who resigned from the pastoral care of the same diocese upon reaching the canonical age limit.

Bishop Dominic Eibu, was born on 30th April 1970 in Lwala, in the diocese of Soroti, Uganda. After studying philosophy at the Queen of Apostles Philosophy Centre in Jinja, he gave his first religious vows on 16 May 1998 at the Institute of Comboni Missionaries in Namugongo, Kampala.

He subsequently completed his studies in theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. He gave his perpetual vows on 12 January 2002 and was ordained a priest on 15 August 2002. He was subsequently awarded a licentiate in Arabic and Islamic studies in Cairo, Egypt, and then at the Pontifical Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies in Rome.

He has held the following offices: director of the Comboni Primary School in Khartoum (2005-2016); vice superior general of the Combonian Province of Khartoum (2008-2013); member and secretary of the College of Consultors (2013-2016); secretary of the Presbyteral Council (2013-2016); secretary for education (2013-2016) and since 2017, school director and deputy parish priest in Cairo.

He is currently parish priest of the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish in Cairo, vice superior general of Egypt-Sudan, and member of the Education Committee of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.