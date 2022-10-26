ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, today has posted its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

According to the results, for the nine months ended 30 September 2022, ZTE has achieved operating revenue of RMB 92.56 billion, increasing by 10.4% as compared with the same period last year. During the period, net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company reached RMB 6.82 billion, an increase of 16.5%, and net profit after extraordinary items attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company amounted to RMB 5.55 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 55.3%. Basic earnings per share was RMB 1.44.

In the first three quarters, ZTE, despite the challenges of the complex external environment, strove for steady progress by collaborating with its industry partners and practising its own positioning as a “driver of digital economy”. During the period, the company strengthened its key technology and product competitiveness, with R&D expense reaching RMB 16.11 billion, 17.4% of 9-month operating revenue.

During the period, ZTE, while solidifying its position with innovative initiatives, built its comprehensive DICT product series and solutions in three dimensions, specifically, efficient digital infrastructure of “connection and computing power”, flexible and agile digital capabilities, and application innovation of APPs services.

With the wave of global digitalization and low-carbon development, ZTE achieved year-on-year growth with its operating revenue in both domestic and international markets and the three major businesses (carriers’ networks, government and enterprise, and consumer business) as well.

Moving forward, ZTE, confronted with the complex external environment, will stay committed to continuous innovations for its high-quality growth.