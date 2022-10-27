Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, a son to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has promised to pay back a gift to his mother Janet Kataaha Museveni of leading Uganda as its president.

Using his Twitter account, he vowed that he has nothing to pay to his beautiful mum for good deeds to him and his family, apart from being a president of this nation.

He tweeted this Thursday afternoon, “The only way I can re-pay my great mother is by being President of Uganda! And I shall definitely do it!”

Stories Continues after ad

The tweet did not take netizens by surprise since he had alerted them by mentioning how he would celebrate with her the next day. In his tweet he said “My mother has always been an angel for me. She is simply perfect! Like most men feel for their mothers!!!”

The post has been welcomed by many people in both positive and negative ways. This is shown in the feedback by the different twitter users.

“The generation is very ready to vote for you General, Sir, The MK Movement is unstoppable! I know your future is great and bright, and I can’t wait to see you shine like you should. God bless you Our Generational leader!” Atuzarirwe replied.

Pinkason Ahumuza reminded the tweeting general that God chose him a long time ago as the next president of the republic of Uganda!!

Muhoozi Kainerugaba parody account affirmed it “If you want to know if a person is serious about his goals look at the reasons he is doing it for. In this case the mother, the one who holds unconditional love, watches him win”.

“You are President in Waiting Your Excellency to be Gen Just know it’s a sure deal 100%. Sit down and relax as we comb villages and towns for Votes as we await Papa Mzee to say on your marks, Songa Mbere. We are on Standby Class One Supreme Leader. We’re 65%.” Balaam Barugahare reacted.

Gen Kainerugaba has for the past two years been described as a tweeting General who engaged on so many issues, including foreign relations of this country. He has severally been hinted to becoming the next President of Uganda.

However, several opposition politicians have called on President Museveni to punish his son, Gen Kainerugaba for defying the UPDF act and commented on Partisan Politics.

Earlier this month, Gen Kainerugaba tweeted that he and his army would capture Nairobi, the capital of the neighboring Kenya in two weeks raising a diplomatic uproar.

He was later relieved of his duties as commander of the land forces and replaced by his longtime ally, Gen Kayanja Muhanga. Gen Muhoozi was however promoted by President Museveni from the rank of a Lt Gen to a full General of the Ugandan Military.

From the look of the things, campaigns are already going on by organizing parties to celebrate his birthday and many other related activities. He also now holds the MK Army that mobilizes youths across the country into several political and other income generating activities.

Gen Muhoozi is the first son of President Museveni and his wife Janet Kataaha, who is the current minister of Education and Sports. Muhoozi is followed by only girls like Natasha Karugire, Patience Rwabwogo, and Diana Kamuntu