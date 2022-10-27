The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Mrs. Janet Museveni has met the outgoing Ambassador of France to Uganda, H.E Jules-Armand Aniambossou at State House Nakasero and bid him farewell as she lauded the good relations that Uganda has with the French Government.

“Uganda has had good relations with the French Government, and it is my desire to see the relations and partnerships between the French Embassy and Uganda’s Education and Sports sector continue to grow,” Janet said.

“We pray that you go in peace and remember Uganda as your second home,” she prayed.

Stories Continues after ad

H.E Aniambossou will now embark on his new diplomatic duties as the French Ambassador to Accra, Ghana.

While meeting President Museveni last week, the Ambassador commended Uganda’s vibrant arts, culture, and creative industry saying the government should put more effort in discovering and supporting talent in Uganda which has the potential in fighting unemployment.

“Maybe In about 10 years from now, the creative industry will create more money than oil, People will not have to look for jobs,” H.E Aniambossou said.

He added that the Uganda government should also consider having a minister for arts and culture.