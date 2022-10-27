The NRM Secretary General, Mr. Richard Todwong, on Wednesday urged a delegation of East African students’ unions at the party head offices in Nakasero, Kampala to strive at improving people’s livelihoods.

This students’ body is mandated to take care of students’ affairs from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Dr. Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Burundi.

They discussed a range of issues with regard to students’ and young people’s contributions towards the federation, integration, and development of partner states.

Stories Continues after ad

The student leaders, through Rt. Hon. Todwong, asked the Ugandan government to collaborate with partner states in addressing challenges that students face while seeking education, employment, and other services within the community.

“We are one people of East Africa, and only separated by borders. We shouldn’t be left out of the federation processes yet we make up the biggest population, “students said.

The Secretary General, who was grateful to the young people for their courtesy call, challenged them to strive towards the transformation of ordinary people within their communities and societies.

“Please understand the plight and anguish of your people and address it so as to establish firm ground for political support,” Todwong said.

He also expressed concern over the bulging unemployment problem among young people, yet universities are annually releasing fresh graduates. Todwong attributed this challenge to graduates who leave university with theoretical knowledge instead of employable skills, which are demanded in the current job market.

“Your advice and contributions towards restructuring the current system to correct this regional burden are highly welcome,” Todwong appealed to the leaders.

The union’s general secretary, Mr. Joshua Mafabi, appreciated Mr. Todwong for his exemplary leadership in mentoring and inspiring young people who look up to him.