Some Ugandans are already divided over the issue of whether to lockdown the nation because of Ebola or not. Some of these people include medics and politicians.

On Thursday some Members of Parliament have showed their side by being against a proposal by the President of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) to have Kampala city put under lockdown as a measure to prevent the spread of Ebola Virus Disease

MPs have encouraged government to do designated sharpening to the general population on the significance of noticing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), contending that a lockdown would extraordinarily influence the economy since Kampala is a business center.

Ronald Balimwezo, Nakawa East Division MP, noted that there ought to be cooperative endeavors to stop the spread of Ebola by including non- governmental organizations to sharpen the majority on how Ebola infection is sent and the way that it very well may be forestalled.

Workers MP, Abdulhu Byakatonda, said another lockdown would just additionally hurt businesses that are still recovering from the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It seems health workers enjoy when people are in lockdown and they are the only ones accessing everywhere.

Dr. Sam Oledo recommended a lockdown for the city as was done for Kassanda and Mubende district, the central point of the episode. Dr Oledo communicated fear that the government is perched on a time bomb, cautioning that the most terrible is on the way assuming nothing is done in the briefest time conceivable to contain the spread of the viral sickness.

Dr Oledo noticed that Ebola is certainly not a ‘political sickness’, encouraging Ugandans to take additional carefulness.

“Kampala should have restriction of movement, let us hold Kampala when it is still early. The earlier we lockdown Kampala the better. Ugandans are still taking it as something so minor. It is catastrophic that right now, people are not even reporting cases,” Dr Oledo said.