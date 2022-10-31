Former Uganda Airlines boss Cornwell Muleya has been acquitted on charges of disobeying lawful orders of the Inspector General of Government (IGG).

On May 23, 2022, the IGG summoned Muleya to provide documents regarding the mismanagement of Public funds, procurements, and recruitment of staff at Uganda Airlines. But Muleya failed to comply without any justifiable reason leading to his arrest on June 22nd for disobeying the lawful summons.

Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza today ruled that Muleya’s failure to appear before the IGG was excusable since it was proved that he was out of the country and he was ill upon his return.

In his defence before court, Muleya produced air tickets indicating that he had travelled out of the country. He also produced a medical document showing that he had been put on bed rest for two days. Muleya at the time was battling with the offence of disobedience of lawful orders issued by the Inspectorate of Government.

On April 21st, 2021, the Works and Transport Minister, Edward Katumba Wamala sent Muleya and 12 other top officials of the airline on forced leave on the orders of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to pave way for investigations into allegations of financial mismanagement, collusion, and nepotism in staff recruitment among other issues.

In February 2022, the Works and Transport Ministry Permanent Secretary terminated Muleya’s contract forcing him to file a complaint with Wakiso District Labour Office on April 4th, 2022 citing unlawful termination of his contract. However, the labor office referred the matter in which, Muleya is seeking more than Shs3 billion to the industrial court.

According to Muleya, the said suspension was illegal on two grounds; the Permanent Secretary of the Works ministry had no power to suspend him under the governance structure of the airline and that the power vests exclusively in the Board of Directors. He adds that it was illegal because it exceeded the maximum period of four weeks allowed under Section 63 (2) of the Employment Act, 2006.