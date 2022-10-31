Museveni pledges to develop Bishop Hannington Site

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged government’s commitment towards developing Bishop Hannington Site in Mayuge District, Busoga Diocese to match the standard of Uganda Martyrs Museum, Namugongo.

“We will develop this site systematically. I propose that we begin with a Museum to act as an information centre and then a magnificent Church, and other developments later. Develop a master plan for the site and government will develop it like we have been doing for several other projects.” President Museveni said.

He called for food security and encouraged people to use the available land to establish income generating projects to fight household poverty.

Stories Continues after ad

“I have always disagreed with small land owners who grow sugar cane on all their land. You should think about using the small land available for growing food crops, fruits, coffee, dairy cattle rearing, poultry, hatchery, piggery if you are not a Moslem and palm oil because I have been told it brings much money.” President Museveni said.

He pledged total support towards preparations for this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day commemoration in Namugongo where Dioceses from Eastern Uganda will be leading.

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu who was the main celebrant called for fast tracking of gazetting Bishop Hannington Day, a public holiday.

He said that the blood that was shed for Bishop Hannington and other Martyrs is the seed of faith in Uganda and all over the world.

“Bishop James Hannington is the only European Martyr who died here in Uganda. We have been requesting government for a very long time to gazette 29th October, a national holiday but we keep getting frustrated.” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

In response, the President committed to follow up on the matter during a Cabinet sitting on Monday.

The Rt Rev Patrick Wakula, the Bishop of Central Busoga Diocese whose Diocese was leading this year’s celebrations said that the taskforce established by the President to fast tack the re-development of Busoga University began but called for doubling efforts in operation.

He also said that the Diocese is planning to launch the construction the Diocesan Cathedral on St. Paul’s Day in January next year.

Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga, the 1st Deputy Prime Minister; Rt Hon Lukia Nakadama Isinga, 3rd Deputy Prime Minister; State Ministers; Hon David Bahati, Hon Persis Namuganza, Hon Dominic Gidudu among others attended the function.