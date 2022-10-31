Otim Jacob, a 28-year-old prison warder No. 16734 at Bugungu Y.O Government prison in Buikwe district has shot two fellow staff members dead.

The deceased are No. 16699 wardess Abwot Eunice, 25 years old and No. 18061 warder Namanya Edward aged 29 at the same station.

Frank Mayanja Baine, Uganda prisons Spokesperson confirmed the incident saying that it occured in the morning where Otim signed for a gun to go for general duties but unfortunately shot the fellows.

“The incident occurred at around 07:15 am in the morning when Otim Jacob signed for a gun to go for general duties only to head to the Senetry where Abwot Eunice was working and shot her dead instantly. On hearing the sound of the gun, the second sentry warder Namanya Edward came to establish the cause of the shooting. Unfortunately he was shot by Otim,” Baine confirmed.

“After shooting the two dead, Otim tried to commit suicide but failed. He was thereafter subdued by other staff on duty and detained,” he added.

Police were called in immediately and took over the crime scene,exhibits and the culprit for further management.

The late wardess Abwot Eunice hails from Laroo Sub-County, Gulu District and late warder Namanya Edward is from Rwamucucu Sub- County, Rukiga District.