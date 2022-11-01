Embattled Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, Jenifer Bamuturaki, has won the Africa Travel and Tourism 100 Award in Lagos, Nigeria, recognizing exceptional women in the travel and tourism sector.

Bamuturaki received the award in the presence of Stilson Muhwezi, the second Secretary in Charge of Trade and Investment at the Uganda Embassy, Nigeria and Barbara Namugambe, the Under Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Bamuturaki served as the Commercial Director of Uganda Airlines, responsible for Commercial, Sales and Marketing, scheduling and network planning end-to-end management and sales and service support to all markets and Countries of operation. Previously, she worked for Air Uganda and East African Airlines.

Stories Continues after ad

Bamuturaki was in July 2022 appointed the CEO of Uganda Airlines after serving in acting capacity for six months. Her appointment was confirmed by Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, the Works and Transport Minister in a letter dated 5th July 2022 to the chairperson of the Uganda Airlines board.

She was named CEO after the suspension and sacking of Cornwell Muleya, some board members and staff over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of the National airline.

Bamuturaki has been under scrutiny for lack of academic documents and mismanagement of the airline. According to the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) Bamuturaki has no academic transcript and the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) result slip despite all claims that she graduated in 1994.

The MPs claim that the CEO of Uganda airlines has to have among other a bachelor’s degree and a post-graduate diploma however the Airline CEO Jennifer didn’t meet the minimum academic requirements at the time of appointment. She only had a B.A SWASA and lacked postgraduate training.