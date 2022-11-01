Jumia has launched one Month-Long Black Friday Shopping Promotion. The promotion will run from the 4th and 25th of November 2022 and coincides with Black Friday; a global shopping phenomenon that falls on the fourth Friday of November, except when the first Friday falls on the 1st of November.

Under the new promotion, Jumia partnered with dfcu Bank where the Bank’s Visa Debit and Credit Card holders will enjoy discounts of up to 20 percent when they use their cards to purchase items off the Jumia shopping platform.

The announcement was made at the Jumia Uganda Offices, where dfcu was also announced as the Platinum Sponsor for this year’s Jumia Uganda Black Friday 21-day promotion. For a limited time, several brands, and stores in the FMCG, automobile and technology industry will offer buyers discounts on a selection of items.

According to Jude Kansiime, dfcu’s Head of Marketing, this partnership is an opportunity for the Bank’s customers to enjoy guaranteed discounts on the wide range of products sold on Jumia’s shopping platform. Jumia’s wide range of products as they kick off their end-of-year festivities.

“One of the major outcomes of the Covid-19 pandemic was a global shift from physical to online shopping, and Uganda was no exception. We are excited to partner with a credible online shopping platform such as Jumia to give our Visa Card holders an opportunity to enjoy Black Friday discounts throughout the month of November,” he noted.

“This campaign also comes at a time when the year is coming to a close. It offers the opportunity to stock up for the festive season, with discounted prices on various items including household goods. We are excited that our customers will enjoy reduced prices, shopping convenience and an early festive season with dfcu and Jumia,” he commented.

Ron Kawamara, Jumia Uganda’s Chief Executive Officer said, “This year’s Jumia Black Friday campaign is important to us and our customers now more than ever. We considered the challenging economic times we all faced owing to the pandemic, especially increased commodity prices. We are grateful to the thousands of Ugandan businesses participating in this campaign and their efforts to offer the best deals to our consumers. This is a reaffirmation of the unified commitment from the private sector and by extension the public sector, to the bright future of e-commerce in this country.”

Faridah Nalubega, Manager of Cards & Money Transfers at dfcu Bank noted that the Bank’s existing Visa Debit and Credit Customers will all benefit from the promotion.

“Throughout this year, we have run a number of customer-centered campaigns which are in line with the Bank’s vision to transform lives through the provision of innovative solutions. Combining the convenience of our Debit and Credit Cards, the excitement of discounted prices and the overall value of Black Friday, the Ugandan way.”

Characterized as one of the busiest shopping seasons, Black Friday marks the beginning of the end-of-year festive season that includes Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. As part of the partnership, dfcu Bank customers will enjoy discounts on different categories including Electronics & Accessories, Home and Kitchen, Clothing and Accessories as well as Food and Beverages.

Discounts will be immediate upon checkout and customers will be able to take part in promotions and limited-time sales such as treasure hunts.